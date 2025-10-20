Henry recorded four receptions on five targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-13 win over the Titans.

Henry finished second on the team in targets and managed his highest target total since Week 3. He was a reliable option for Drake Maye, helping the Patriots get out from their own goal line with a 12-yard catch early in the second quarter while also converting on third down with an eight-yard reception two quarters later. While he plays a key role in the team's offense, Henry has failed to reach 50 receiving yards in four straight contests.