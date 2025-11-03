Henry caught four of his six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.

Henry logged 51 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, and on the heels of being targeted just once in Week 8, the tight end saw more typical volume Sunday. Overall, Henry has recorded a 29/368/4 receiving line on 43 targets through nine games, a rate of production that keeps him on the fantasy radar in most formats.