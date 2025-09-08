Henry caught four of his eight targets for 66 yards in the Patriots' 20-13 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Henry -- whose eight targets tied for the team lead -- was on the field for 66 of a possible 71 snaps on offense in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, while fellow tight end Austin Hooper logged 23 snaps and one catch for 10 yards. In the weeks ahead, Henry should continue to maintain enough of a workload and target volume to merit fantasy lineup consideration. Next up for the Patriots is a road game against a Miami team that lost to Indianapolis in Week 1 by a score of 33-8.