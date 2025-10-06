Henry had two receptions on four targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Henry ripped off a pair of 20-plus yard receptions in order to check in as the Patriots' second-leading receiver despite finishing with just the two receptions Sunday. The veteran starter failed to extend his modest scoring streak to three games on a night where the passing offense accounted for zero touchdowns. Henry has been a pleasant surprise in fantasy as we cross the quarter point of the regular season, producing a 17-250-3 receiving line heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Saints next Sunday.