Henry (rest) is listed as questionable on Friday's injury report ahead of Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Henry was estimated as DNP on Wednesday, was then listed as limited Thursday, and finished the week with a designation of full. His injury tag is simply "rest," so not much should be read into the initial questionable label -- in fact, the Patriots appeared to play it safe with their statuses this week, tagging all nine players (including the four who were deemed full participants Friday and the three who were DNPs all week) as questionable. There's nothing at this point to suggest that Henry is actually in any danger of missing the Super Bowl, and next week's New England practice reports should provide much more insight into the health of the roster ahead of the title game versus Seattle.