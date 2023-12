Henry (knee) was present for the start of Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Henry was also spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, but he ended up being listed as a non-participant on the Patriots' official injury report, as he was Wednesday. The Patriots will release their final injury report of the week later Friday, when it will be known whether or not Henry carries a designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.