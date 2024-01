Henry (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Henry was at times a touchdown hog for the Patriots scoring six times in 14 games despite being saddled in a moribund offense at times. The team isn't necessarily in a bad spot cap wise, but it'd be hard to argue that Henry has lived up to the three-year, $37.5 million contract signed back in 2021 and he could be an offseason cut if a new regime does ultimately take over in Foxborough.