Henry, who was limited some during last month's minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, has been participating in training camp, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.

As the 2022 campaign approaches, Henry --- who finished last season with 50 catches (on 75 targets) for 603 yards and a career-high nine TDs in 17 games -- is once in line to work in tandem with fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, a context that caps Henry's volume when both are available. That said, Henry's nose for the end zone should allow him to remain a startable weekly fantasy option in most formats, so long as the 27-year-old avoids injury issues as he did during his first year with the Patriots.