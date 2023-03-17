Henry and free-agent addition Mike Gesicki are in line to head the Patriots' tight end corps this coming season, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Since signing a three-year deal with New England in March of 2021, Henry had been working in a time-share with Jonnu Smith. With Smith having recently been traded to the Falcons, however, the Patriots elected to bolster their tight end corps by inking Gesicki to a one-year pact worth up to $9 million. In that context Henry will continue to share snaps and targets in 2023, and given Gesicki's upside as a pass-catcher Henry's week-to-week volume figures to fluctuate this season when both players are available. In 2022, Henry recorded 41 catches on 59 targets for 509 yards and two touchdowns (down from nine scores in 2021) in 17 games. Looking ahead, the 2016 second-rounder's fantasy utility while working in tandem with Gesicki could end up hinging on his level of red zone usage.