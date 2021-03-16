Henry is signing a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Patriots add another big name to their long list of free-agent acquisitions, a group that also includes fellow TE Jonnu Smith and WRs Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. The addition of Henry points to frequent use of multi-TE formations, which could be part of a run-first offense if Cam Newton is still the starting QB. This isn't the best landing spot in terms of Henry's 2021 fantasy value, but partnering with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels could nonetheless prove wise long-term.
