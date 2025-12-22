Henry hauled in six of seven targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens.

Henry made his mark on Sunday Night Football in the fourth quarter when he slipped behind the coverage for a short touchdown grab in the back corner of the end zone. The veteran tight end was held to one catch when the Patriots came out of the bye in Week 15, so fantasy managers were pleased to see a return to form against Baltimore. Henry currently sits 11 yards shy of the career-high mark of 674 receiving yards he posted in 2024. Next Sunday's matchup versus the Jets presents a golden opportunity for Henry to reach that personal milestone in Week 17.