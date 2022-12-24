Henry is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Bengals due to a knee injury.
Henry went without a target before exiting the contest to have his knee evaluated. If Henry is done for the day, Jonnu Smith will serve as the Patriots' primary tight end for the rest of the afternoon.
More News
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Two catches in Week 15•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Receiving yardage leader Monday•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Catches two passes Thursday•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Posts best yardage total of season•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Logs one target Sunday•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Records four catches•