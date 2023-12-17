Henry was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a knee injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Henry had caught seven of his nine targets for a team-high 66 yards and a TD. Next up for the Patriots' Week 15 tight end snaps in his absence are Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown.
