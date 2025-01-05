Henry (foot) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

After being listed as limited at practice this past week, Henry carried a 'questionable' designation into the weekend. With Henry sidelined for the Patriots' season finale, Austin Hooper is available to lead a Week 18 tight-end corps that also includes Jaheim Bell and Jack Westover. Henry, who is under contract with New England through the 2026 campaign, thus concludes his fourth year with the franchise with a receiving line of 66/674/2 on 97 targets in 16 games.