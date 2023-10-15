Henry left Sunday's game against the Raiders after suffering an ankle injury.
Prior to his exit, Henry caught one of his three targets for seven yards. In his absence, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown are available to handle the Patriots' Week 6 tight end duties.
