Hunry caught one pass (on three targets) for 18 yards during the Patriots' 35-31 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Drake Maye completed just 14 of 23 passes during Sunday's loss, and Henry's three targets from the second-year quarterback were his lowest since Week 8 against the Browns (one target). Even with the low number of looks, Henry still finished in a three-way tie for the third-most targets on the Patriots behind Mack Hollins (eight) and Stefon Diggs (four). Henry is up to 46 catches (on 72 targets) for 628 yards and five touchdowns through 14 regular-season games, and he's close to surpassing his career high in receiving yards that he set in 2024 (674 yards over 16 regular-season games). His next opportunity to surpass that career-high mark is Week 16 against the Ravens on Sunday, Dec. 21.