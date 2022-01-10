Henry caught five of six targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 33-24 loss to the Dolphins.

The tight end led the Patriots in catches and receiving yards, but it was the team's backfield that accounted for all three of its TDs. Henry finishes the regular season with 55 catches on 81 targets for a career-high 689 yards and nine touchdowns, and he figures to be Mac Jones' most reliable option in Saturday's wild-card round clash with the Bills.