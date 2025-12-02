Henry brought in four of six targets for 73 yards in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Henry co-led the Patriots in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards and targets on the night. The veteran tight end also tied with running back Rhamondre Stevenson for the longest reception of the night (36 yards), and Henry now has 187 receiving yards and a touchdown on 11 catches over the last two games. Henry has flashed excellent chemistry with Drake Maye throughout the season, and the duo should remain busy in a Week 15 home showdown against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 14 following a Week 14 bye.