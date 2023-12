Henry (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Henry closed out last week with a limited practice this past Friday, but after initially being listed as questionable, the tight end was subsequently downgraded to out Saturday ahead of the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Broncos. With another limited session in the books, Henry has a chance to suit up this Sunday against the Bills, but unless he practices fully by the end of the week, he'll presumably carry an injury designation into the weekend.