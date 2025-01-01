Henry (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Henry logged a season-low 30 (out of a possible 53) snaps on offense in this past Saturday's 40-7 loss to the Chargers, so it's possible his limitations Wednesday stem from an issue that cropped up in that contest. The tight end's status is thus worth monitoring as Sunday's season finale against the Bills approaches, a game in which head coach Jerod Mayo said the 3-13 Patriots plan to play their healthy starters, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.
