Henry (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Henry was on the field 57 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, so it's possible that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. Thursday's injury report will add further context with regard to his Week 11 status, but so far there's been nothing to suggest that the tight end is in danger of missing this weekend's contest against the Rams.