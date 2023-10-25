Henry (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Henry missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday due to the same injury but returned to a limited session Friday and was listed as questionable ahead of the Patriots' Week 7 game against Buffalo. He ended up suiting up Sunday in the Patriots' 29-25 win over the Bills, playing half of the snaps on offense while catching two of his three targets for 27 yards. With no reported setbacks coming out of that game, Henry's listed limitations Wednesday could well be maintenance-related. Still, he'll likely need to practice fully by Friday in order to avoid taking an injury designation into this weekend's game against the Dolphins.