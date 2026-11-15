Henry caught two of three passes for 22 yards during the Patriots' 35-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday in Munich.

Both of Henry's catches of 10 and 12 yards came on the Patriots' first offensive drive of the game, which ended with a 33-yard field goal by Andy Borregales. Unfortunately for the Patriots, Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury on the play prior to the field goal and was unable to return, and the offense struggled to move down the field with backup Tommy DeVito under center. Maye will undergo more tests once the team has returned to home soil, but the good news for the Patriots is that they are on a bye for Week 11, so the third-year quarterback has more time to heal before New England's next game in Week 12 against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 29. Henry's two catches Sunday were his fewest since Week 3 against the Jaguars (one), and the veteran tight end has a 34-383-2 receiving line on 40 targets through 10 regular-season games.