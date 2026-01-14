Henry (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Henry was not spotted at the early portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com reports, but it appears he managed to get in limited reps despite having to manage a knee injury. Henry has scored three times in his last four appearances, including a 3-64-1 receiving line managed during New England's wild-card round win over the Chargers. He will have two more chances to upgrade to full practice reps ahead of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans.