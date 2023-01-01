Henry (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
With fellow tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) inactive Sunday, Henry has an opportunity to log added snaps and targets versus Miami. In that context, the 2016 second-rounder -- who has put up a 30/415/2 stat line in 15 games thus far -- is in a position to see enough volume to merit fantasy lineup consideration in Week 17.
