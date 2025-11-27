Henry (toe) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report, which was based on what the Patriots did on the field Wednesday.

The Patriots didn't practice on Thursday, but Henry -- who logged a 79 percent snap share and was targeted 10 times in this past Sunday's win over the Bengals -- was deemed limited based on his activity in Wednesday's session. The tight end thus has two more chances to upgrade his participation level before the team assigns game statuses for Monday night's game against the Giants.