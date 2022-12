Henry (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henry's status is worth confirming ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but if the tight end is available, he'd have a path to added snaps and targets versus Miami, with Jonnu Smith (concussion) having been ruled out. In that context, Henry would have a decent chance to yield fantasy utility in Week 17 fantasy lineups.