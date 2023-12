Henry (knee) remained listed as a non-participant in practice Thursday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Per Cox, Henry -- who didn't practice Wednesday -- was present for Thursday's session, but the tight end didn't end up taking a tangible step forward in terms of activity. Henry now has one more chance to get in some practice work before Sunday's game against the Broncos. If Henry is sidelined Week 16, Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown would be in line for added snaps at tight end.