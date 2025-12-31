Henry (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Henry now has two more chances to practice before the Patriots assign injury designations ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Dolphins. Per Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com, New England approaches Week 18 action as the No. 2 playoff seed in the AFC, with both a chance to move up to the No. 1 seed (currently held by Denver) or drop as low as the No. 3 slot. In that context, the team has incentive to play its starters so long as the the results/flow of Sunday's games dictate that's it's worthwhile to do so.