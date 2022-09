Henry, who logged 34 a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 17-14 win over the Steelers, did not catch his lone target in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

For his part, fellow tight end Jonnu Smith was out there for 39 snaps Sunday, en route to recording three targets and zero catches. Looking ahead to Week 3, Henry -- who put up a 50-603-9 stat line in 2021-- profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option in advance of this coming Sunday's game against the Ravens.