Henry did not record a catch (on two targets) in Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Saints.

Henry logged 42 of a possible 54 snaps in the contest, while fellow TE Mike Gesicki was out there for 16 snaps and caught two of his four targets for 17 yards. Until the Patriots offense (which has scored just three points over the last two weeks) picks up the pace, Henry looks like a hit-or-miss fantasy option as the team's Week 6 contest against the Raiders approaches.