Henry was not targeted in Monday night's 14-10 win over the Bills.
Henry's first game without a target as a Patriots came on a most unusual night, with the team throwing merely three times due to extremely windy conditions. Although fellow tight end Jonnu Smith was fortunate enough to haul in one of those attempts for a 12-yard gain, Henry was restricted to work as a blocker. While New England's game plan was sufficient to get the win Monday, Henry may look forward to a more conventional scheme once the team returns from its bye week to face the Colts in Week 15.
