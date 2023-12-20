Henry (knee) wasn't spotted at Wednesday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henry picked up a knee injury in this past Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Chiefs after compiling 66 yards and a touchdown. The tight end has scored in each of his last two games, so the Patriots would be without a key offensive player if he's unable to play in Week 16 against the Broncos. Henry could still bolster his chances of playing by returning to practice Thursday or Friday.