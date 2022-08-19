Henry, who missed practice earlier this week with an undisclosed injury, wasn't present for warmups in advance of Friday's preseason contest against the Panthers, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
It appears as though Henry is in line to sit out the contest, with the Patriots having signed Jalen Wydermyer to provide the team with added tight end depth ahead of Friday's contest.
