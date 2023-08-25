Henry isn't in line to play in Friday's preseason game at Tennessee, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henry will make just one appearance during exhibition season last Saturday in Green Bay, where he didn't haul in his only target while playing 16 snaps on offense. Fellow tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder) also won't suit up Friday, meaning the Patriots will go with Anthony Firkser, Matt Sokol, Scotty Washington and Johnny Lumpkin at tight end. Henry's next chance to play is a Week 1 matchup with the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10.