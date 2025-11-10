Henry caught one of his four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Buccaneers.

Henry logged an 87 percent snap share in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, but the Patriots tight ends weren't a big factor in the team's Week 10 passing attack, which was paced by WRs Mack Hollins (six catches) and Stefon Diggs (five catches). As Thursday night's game against the Jets approaches, Henry looks like a boom-or-bust fantasy option, given the way New England has been spreading the ball around of late. Overall, he's recorded a 30/377/4 receiving line on 47 targets through 10 games, with three of his TDs having been notched in a two-game span (Weeks 3 and 4) .