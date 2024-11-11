Henry, who logged 57 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught one of his four targets in the contest for 14 yards.
With the Patriots relying heavily on two-TE sets Sunday, Henry's teammate Austin Hooper was on the field for a season-high 41 snaps en route to catching three of his four targets for 64 yards. Given that he continues to see steady snaps in New England's Drake Maye-helmed offense, Henry -- who racked up 20 catches over his previous three outings -- is a bounce-back candidate in Week 11 versus the Rams.
More News
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Seven catches in OT loss•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Five catches as Maye concussed•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Maye's favorite target•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Scores in Maye's first start•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Another two-catch game•
-
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Makes two catches Sunday•