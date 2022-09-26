Henry logged 46 of a possible 66 snaps on offense in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Ravens, en route to catching his only target for eight yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Jonnu Smith, who was on the field for 32 snaps in the contest, caught all four of his targets for 25 yards. Back-to-back one-target outings don't inspire confidence with regard to Henry's Week 4 fantasy prospects, and with QB Mac Jones (ankle) now on the mend, Henry's upside in the coming weeks could hinge on building a rapport with veteran signal caller Brian Hoyer.