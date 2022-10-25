Henry, who recorded 44 of a possible 52 snaps on offense in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears, caught one of his two targets in the contest for 12 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, fellow tight end Jonnu Smith logged 17 snaps, while catching one of his three targets for four yards. Henry's one-catch effort Monday arrives on the heels of back-to-back four-catch outings, but with 14 catches (on 23 targets) for 168 yards and one TD in seven games overall, the 27-year-old -- who scored nine times in 17 outings in 2021 -- provides modest fantasy lineup upside ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.