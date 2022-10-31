Henry caught his only target for 22 yards in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Jets.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Henry logged 50 of a possible 78 snaps on offense in the contest -- as did fellow tight end Jonnu Smith -- but for the second straight game he was held to just one catch. With unsteady target volume so far this season, Henry profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option this coming Sunday against the Colts.