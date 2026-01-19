Henry caught one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's 28-16 divisional-round win over the Texans.

Though Henry logged a 72 percent snap share in the contest, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots' top TE recorded his lowest production of the entire 2025 campaign (regular and postseason included). Looking ahead, Henry profiles as a bounce-back candidate in Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Broncos. Henry was held to one catches four times during the regular season, and in each instance he returned to a more prominent/productive role in his next outing.