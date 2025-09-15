Henry was on the field for 51 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, and he caught one of three targets for nine yards.

Fellow tight end Austin Hooper logged 37 snaps and caught all three of his targets for 38 yards. Given that Henry -- who caught four of eight targets for 66 yards in Week 1 -- was on the field for nearly every play Sunday, he'll have an opportunity to make a fantasy contribution most weeks, but the Patriots' upgraded WR room gives Drake Maye more options in the passing game than he had in 2024, when the veteran TE posted career highs in catches (66), targets (97) and yards (674).