Henry, who was on the field for 37 of a possible 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders, caught one of his three targets in the contest for seven yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Henry left the game briefly after suffering an ankle injury, but was able to return. With that in mind, the tight end is a candidate to appear on the Patriots' Week 7 injury report. Over his last two games, Henry (who scored TDs in each of his first two outings this season) has combined for one catch on five targets, and until he starts seeing more consistent looks in the team's passing game once again, he'll remain a hit-or-miss fantasy option.