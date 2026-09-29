Henry caught one pass on two targets for five yards during the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

The Patriots offense struggled as a whole Sunday, with Drake Maye completing 14 of 25 passes (8.0 YPC) for 199 yards and two interceptions. Even with A.J. Brown (ankle, IR) sidelined for the last two weeks, Henry has logged just four catches for 45 yards on seven targets, and he's well behind pace to match his 60-768-7 receiving line (on 87 targets) across 17 regular-season games in 2025. Up next is a Week 4 road tilt against the Bills, whose defense held Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden catchless on three targets in a Week 3 win for Buffalo.