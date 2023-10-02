Henry recorded four receptions on five targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 38-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Henry was one of the few bright spots for New England, as he led the team in targets, receptions and yards. He also accounted for three of the Patriots' longest gains of the day, which went for 21, 14 and 12 yards. Henry has at least five targets in every game this season and has topped 50 receiving yards in three of four contests.