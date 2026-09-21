Henry caught three of five targets for 40 yards in the Patriots' 20-3 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

In the team's first game without A.J. Brown (ankle), Henry ended up pacing the Patriots with his five targets, though Drake Maye spread the ball around to nine different pass catchers. While Henry led the team in looks, Romeo Doubs turned his four targets into three catches for a game-high 96 receiving yards. After two contests this season, Henry has six catches for 66 scoreless yards. He's one of many in the touchdown-or-bust bucket at tight end for fantasy.