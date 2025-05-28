Henry (foot) was on the field for Wednesday's practice during the Patriots' current voluntary organized team activities, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

A foot injury sidelined Henry for the final game of the 2024 regular season, but Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald relays that the tight end wasn't among the players limited at Wednesday's session. Henry, who recorded a receiving line of 66/674/2 on 97 targets in 16 games last season, is back for his fifth year with New England and set to maintain his role as the top pass-catching option in a TE corps that also features fellow returnee Austin Hooper, who notched 45 catches in 2024.