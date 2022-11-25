Henry recorded three catches on five targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 33-26 loss to the Vikings.

Henry posted a season-best yardage total and was targeted at least five times in a game for only the third time in 2022. The highlight of his performance came on a 37-yard touchdown catch, during which Henry got open down the middle of the field before weaving his way through several defenders into the end zone. He looked to be on the cusp of another touchdown one possession later, but he had a receiving score overturned after officials determined Henry didn't complete a catch.