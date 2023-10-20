Henry is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills after returning to a limited practice Friday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Henry, who had his ankle rolled up on during Week 6 action, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to Friday's session, while capped, gives him a chance to be available this weekend. If, however, Henry is limited or out versus Buffalo, fellow TE Mike Gesicki would see increased work Week 7, while Pharaoh Brown also would be a candidate for added snaps. Either way, Henry's status will be confirmed before the first wave of games Sunday, with the Patriots kicking off at 1:00 p.m. ET.