Henry (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Henry was limited in practice during the entirety of Week 18 prep, thus leaving his status in flux heading into the weekend. With a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on tap Sunday, his status will be confirmed about 90 minutes before that point. Having said that, even if he's available, Henry could cede some TE reps to Austin Hooper or perhaps even rookie seventh-round pick Jaheim Bell.